The Athens Chamber of Commerce held their last luncheon of the year today. The event was a “game show” with Michael Hannigan as M.C. All of the questions were made to inform the members about local non-profits in the area, and each brought a gift basket which was offered as prizes to the winners. The event was a unique way to end the year and a step in the new direction the Athens Chamber is going. It was also a great opportunity for members to learn how to help local charitable causes in the area. Some of the participants included Alzheimer's Coalition of Henderson County, Henderson County Help Center, Family Peace Project, CASA, East Texas Crisis Center, Keep Athens Beautiful, East Texas Arboretum, Love in Action, Rebecca Project and Salvation Army. After each question was asked, that non-profit had an opportunity to stand up and tell members about their cause. To join the Athens Chamber contact: 903-675-5181
