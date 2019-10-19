The Athens Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon Friday. Atmos Energy cooked up around 200 hamburgers to celebrate the first responders of Henderson County. Around 100 people showed up in their PinkOut shirts and enjoyed Hamburgers and sides. Drinks were provided by Allen Family Dental and games by Whataburger.
The lunch is a way to say thank you to the men and women who keep Athens safe.
“We were pleased to host and thank the first responders of Henderson County for all that they do. We are so glad the community came out to say thank you,” Chamber Director Marisa Gunstanson said.
McDonald's in Athens and several other North Texas locations, will host a free breakfast for First Responders from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 28. When Police, Fire or EMT's show a valid I.D. They will receive a free breakfast combo.
