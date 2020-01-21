editor's pick featured Chamber Gala 2020 Shelli Parker/Staff Jan 21, 2020 2 hrs ago 1 of 12 Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Shelli Parker Guests at the Athens Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala were in for some boot-scootin' fun Friday evening as they danced the night away to western swing band Shoot Low Sheriff and dined on food catered by the Railway Cafe. Tags Shoot Low Sheriff Food Evening Music Western Swing Gala Band Guest Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries BLACK LEWELLYN, Patsy GEESLIN, Billy MCGLAUN, Kenneth STEWART, Billy HOLDER, Jimmy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHCSO seeks leads on missing teenFood stamp changes aheadChandler woman dies in wreckDoctor delivers 371 babies in 2019Historic Athens: School Explosion Affects AthensAthens Boy Scout trailer stolenHenderson County Sheriff investigates death of Tool man found deadTexas executes Mississippi man for killing wife in 2005K-9 captures one, deputies arrests two more for stolen car, drugsFaith at Work Ministries provides food at Mabank Pavilion Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.