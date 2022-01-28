The public is invited to the annual Athens Chamber of Commerce Gala, set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at The Nightingale Events venue at 4905 NE Loop 7 South in Athens.
Tickets are $75 per person and include dinner. A cash bar will be available. Semi-formal attire is recommended.
Congressman Lance Gooden will be guest speaker and the evening will include live entertainment, a year-end review, Citizen of the Year award and Business of the Year award.
For more information, call 903-675-5181 or email athenstxchamber@outlook.com
