The long awaited 2020 Census shows Henderson County’s growth rate over the past decade exceeded most of the counties in the state.
The county population of 82,150 was spread over its footprint at a density of 94 residents per-square-mile. That represents an increase of about 5% from the 2010 census count of 78,532.
Most counties in the nation experienced a decrease in population.
“This decline is evident at the local level where around 52% of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.” Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau said.
The Census shows Henderson County ethnicity is mostly white, non-Hispanic, with 64,501 accounting for 78.5% of the total population. The 2010 census showed 85.82% in that category.
Hispanic, or Latino residents accounted for 13.7% in the new census, an increase over the 10.81% in 2010. In the latest count, 5.8% of Henderson County residents were Black. That had been 6.62% 10 years ago.
The Census Bureau divides the nation into thousands of tracts. The new Census shows the most densely populated tracts in Henderson County include a slice of Gun Barrel City with a population of 3,505 and a density of 1,014 per-square-mile. Some tracts in Athens were also densely populated. A tract on the east side had a population of 5,993, with a density of 667.1 per-square-mile. The west side includes a tract with 3,538 and a density of 662.3.
Henderson County and the City of Athens conducted a joint effort to get a complete count, starting in 2019, well ahead of the April 1, 2020 target date. Follow-up on those who did not return forms was concluded Sept. 30.
The Census Bureau will continue to release more information in the coming weeks.
