Portions of Henderson County are listed as areas that were hard to track in the 2010 Census, leading to special attention in the upcoming count.
The Texas Center for Public Policy Priorities, in a story "Why are Texans Hard to Count?, explains that some are homeless, move frequently, or lack a permanent address. Some may lack internet access, be limited in literacy or have language barriers.
According to the story, "Texas is young, diverse, and living across a vast geographic area. An estimated 30% of young children in the state (about 582,000 children) live in hard-to-count neighborhoods, making them at high risk of being missed.
A large part of northeast Henderson County, from the Van Zandt county line, south through Brownsboro to past State Highway 317, is considered hard to track.
The census shows 5,270 people in the area, of which 1,993 were considered hard to track. When the census form was sent out only 71% mailed it back, requiring a difficult and more costly personal follow-up for almost 29% of the residents there.
A section of southwest Henderson County was also considered hard to track. There, about 80 percent returned their form. In that area, about 25% do not have internet access.
In State Rep. Keith Bells' 4th State Legislative District, about 80% mailed back their forms. In the district only about 6% are said to live in hard to track areas.
According to TCPPP, an under-count of even 1% in Texas could result in a $300 million loss in federal funding each year over the next decade.
Texas Demographics Center has posted population projections that show Henderson County adding to its total, which was 78,532 in 2010.
The county passed 80,000, according to the 2015 estimate. The prediction for 2020 is 81,177.
