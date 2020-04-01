Special to the Athens Review
Local representatives of the 2020 Census are eager for Henderson County to participate in the United States Census Bureau’s response rate challenge, which aims to top the county’s 2010 response to the critical survey.
These responses generated data used for the past 10 years to determine congressional representation and how billions in federal funds were spent to support our state and county.
Now more than ever, Texas needs the most accurate and complete census count to make sure critical resources distributed over the next decade reach those who need it most.
The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and can be done by mail, online, or over the phone in 13 different languages.
Not only does this short survey ultimately help determine congressional representation and how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent for the next decade, but the data collected is used to plan new roads, emergency services, and bring new businesses and residences to the area.
The results will also decide how funds are assigned to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
Communities also rely on census statistics to plan for public schools, childcare, early intervention services for children with special needs, housing support, and much more.
The census is also valuable to businesses, providing data on the communities they serve, including population trends and growth projections.
Business owners rely on this information to make decisions, like where to open new stores, restaurants, factories, or offices, where to expand operations, where to recruit employees, and which products and services to offer.
In light of the ongoing public health crisis, completion of the census is more important than ever.
Fortunately, it’s never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail, without having to meet a census taker.
Due to the national public health emergency caused by COVID-19, the U.S. Census Bureau will extend the self-response phase.
The revised schedule will postpone census taker visits to protect the health and safety of the public and Census Bureau employees and follow federal, state, and local health authorities' guidelines to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
As the 2020 Census continues, officials hope residents will embrace the challenge to provide the most accurate count of Athens and Henderson County yet.
Mailed instructions include the web address for the online questionnaire in English, as well as where to respond online in 12 additional languages, ensuring over 99% of U.S. households can respond online in their preferred language.
The invitation will also include phone numbers for English and the 12 additional languages, ensuring over 99% of U.S. households can respond over the phone in their preferred language. Telephone assistance is available seven days a week for those who prefer to respond by phone.
Some households in areas less likely to respond online will receive a paper questionnaire in the first mailing; all households that have not responded online or by phone will receive a paper questionnaire between April 8 and April 16. The paper questionnaire includes a prepaid postage envelope to return it by mail.
Everyone living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and five United States territories including Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census.
It's important to remember that federal law protects your census responses and your answers can only be used to produce statistics.
The Census Bureau will never ask you for your full Social Security number, bank account or credit card numbers, anything on behalf of a political party, or money or donations.
In addition, the Census Bureau will not contact you on behalf of a political party. To learn more about avoiding fraud and scams visit, https://2020census.gov/en/avoiding-fraud.html.
By law, the United States Census Bureau is prohibited from sharing your information with immigration and law enforcement agencies, or allow it to be used to determine your eligibility for government benefits.
There are several ways you can confirm that the 2020 Census questionnaire you received is legitimate:
• The outer envelope's return address will say "U.S. Census Bureau" and "U.S. Department of Commerce," which is the Census Bureau's parent agency.
• The return address will also show: U.S. Census Bureau National Processing Center, 100 Logistics Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47144
• The enclosed envelope for mailing the completed paper questionnaire will be addressed to either Jeffersonville, IN, or Phoenix, AZ, where the Census Bureau has mail processing centers.
For more information about the census, visit www.2020census.gov.
On the net:
https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html
