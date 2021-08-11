The United States Census Bureau recently confirmed the Aug. 16 release of in-depth statistics from the 2020 Census, providing long-awaited data that will be used to redistrict and redraw voting districts.
This data will follow the April release of the first results of the 2020 Census, used to determined each state’s share of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives based on where their populations have increased or decreased.
Derailed by the pandemic, legal battles, and fluctuating deadlines, initial results of the 2020 Census were originally set to be delivered to the President by Dec. 31, 2020. The Census Bureau delivered the first results to President Joe Biden April 26 for apportionment.
“We understand these delays affect states that use our data, especially those under tight schedules for redistricting and upcoming elections,” stated Dr. Ron Jarmin, Acting Director.
To provide the data to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico as soon as possible, the Census Bureau will release the data by Aug. 16, followed by a second release of the same data in a more user-friendly format by Sept. 30 at data.census.gov.
The delay is expected to require Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session in the fall.
The latest census reflects a total population of 331.4 million. Texas’ gain of almost four million residents will add two seats in the United States House of Representatives. With the second highest population at 29.1 million, Texas will now have 38 congressional representatives and 40 Electoral College votes.
Five states, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon, will each add one seat. Seven states, California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, will lose one.
Information collected during the census will show how communities have changed since the 2010 Census. Each decade, the census’ population count plays an important role in congressional apportionment.
The statistics scheduled to be released in August will reflect race and ethnicity, voting-age population, occupied and vacant housing, and people living in group quarters like nursing homes, prisons, military barracks and college dorms by state, county and city.
“While the primary purpose of these data is for states to redraw their districts, these statistics will also tell us how many people live in each county, in each city and in each block,” said James Whitehorne, chief of the Census Bureau’s Redistricting and Voting Rights Data Office. “This information will provide a detailed demographic portrait of our nation’s population for communities all across the
United States.”
Not only are the results used to determine congressional representation, but also dictate how more than $675 billion in federal funds are spent in support of each state and county for the next decade. It also helps decide how funds are assigned to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
The data collected is used to plan new roads, emergency services, and bring new businesses and homes to the area. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for public schools, childcare, early intervention services for children with special needs, housing support, and much more.
“Every way we’ve analyzed the 2020 Census — through our extensive reviews during data processing, by comparing the numbers to population benchmarks, and looking at the operations — the census data are high quality and are fit to use for redistricting,” Jarmin stated. “In fact, the quality of the 2020 Census data is quite remarkable amid all the challenges we faced last year.”
