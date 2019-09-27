The annual celebration of the man who gave the world one of its most popular dishes returns to Athens on Saturday.
The Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival is set for the square in Athens from 10 am until 3 pm.. Everyone's invited. Admission is free.
Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery issued a Proclamation at the City Council meeting on Monday, proclaiming Saturday Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival Day
"It's that time of year that we hold a festival for what Athens is known for," Montgomery said.
The exact date Uncle Fletch Davis slapped his first ground beef patty between two slices of bread is still a mystery, but the story that he took his burgers to the 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St. Louis is supported by tradition and Davis' actual admission ticket to the 1904 extravaganza.
The centerpiece in the collection of Fletch history, held by family members, is a booklet containing individual passes for each day at the fair. It’s too delicate to endure much handling, so pictures were taken and blown up to reveal the signature indeed is that of Fletcher Davis.
The City of St. Louis web site credits the 1904 fair with popularizing the ice cream cone, iced tea and the hot dog. Davis was apparently there doing the same for the hamburger.
As the story goes, Fletch first started cooking hamburgers at a pottery plant where he worked to serve to the other workers at lunch. The popularity grew until he thought the world should get a chance to sample it at the St.Louis fair.
One big vote in favor of Athens as the birthplace of the burger came from the late
Frank Tolbert, a historian and newspaper columnist, who in later years was a frequent judge at the Black Eyed Pea Cookoff.
Davis' hamburger was described as ground beef put between two slices of home-baked bread, garnished with ground mustard mixed with mayonnaise, a big slice of Bermuda onion and sliced cucumber pickles.
Tolbert's claim set off hamburger wars that were fought in the media and various state legislatures, but Athenians cite some well known sources. According to event organizer Jeff Weinstein, McDonald’s research organization researched the history of the hamburger thoroughly and came to the conclusion is that Uncle Fletch, a food vendor at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, was the first to introduce the sandwich to the public and was the innovator of the hamburger.
On March 22, 2007, the State of Texas House of Representatives, approved by Governor Rick Perry, formally designated Athens, Texas, as the Original Home of the Hamburger.
Weinstein said Cook Teams will vie for the title Best Hamburger in the World, with cash prizes paid to the top three places.
"We're going to have another wonderful festival," Montgomery said.
Here's the 2019 Uncle Fletch lineup
10 a.m. – Opening Ceremony (National Anthem and Prayer)
10:10 a.m. – Jason Herein Band
11:15 a.m. – Weinstein Law Mooing Contest
11:30 a.m. – Cook Teams submit burgers
11:40 a.m. – Mayor Montgomery
11:45 a.m. – TVCC Band/Cardettes/Cheer perform
12:05 p.m. McDonnell's Burger Eating Contest
12:35 p.m. – Burger winner announced
12:35 p.m. Will Burgeon and Friends Band
1:30 p.m. – Weinstein Law Bobbing for Burgers
3 p.m. – Close Festival
