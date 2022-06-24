Tradition will continue at 11 a.m. on the Fourth of July holiday on Bradley Street in Athens for the 26th year.
Each year residents of Bradley Street, also known for their incredible display of Christmas lights, and many more from the community, gather for fellowship and food and to celebrate freedom.
What began as a small neighborhood parade that founder Rita Curington created when her first grandson was a child, has grown into a large gathering for all to join in the fun celebration with the community.
All are encouraged to decorate wagons, strollers, and bicycles to participate in the parade that begins at 11 a.m. or walk along waving a flag. If you would like to watch the parade along the curb, that is welcomed as well.
Special music and a salute to veterans will follow the parade. Homemade ice cream, cookies, watermelon, and hot dogs will be served following the parade also. Those attending are encouraged to bring a favorite snack, holiday dish, or dessert to share.
Even if you don’t live on Bradley Street everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the music and food while celebrating our freedom. For more information, contact Curington at 903-681-6107.
