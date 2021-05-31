CEFCO Convenience Stores Thursday announced the grand opening of its newest store, located at 2309 W. Main in Gun Barrel City. CEFCO customers will be pleased to find a robust offering of hot and cold food items, including “Fresh Yo!” self-service frozen yogurt, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, fried chicken, pizza, tacos, breakfast, and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings.
This store will be open 24 hours a day. Conveniently located on Main Street, this location has 43 parking spaces and a square footage of 6,054 sq. ft. on nearly two acres and features 10 MPDs, which include ethanol free fuel as well as diesel.
“We are very excited to re-open our newer and much larger store in Gun Barrel City that features CEFCO Kitchen. This store will provide numerous hot and fresh food options for our many loyal customers. We have also upgraded our fueling area and boaters will be happy to see that we offer Ethanol Free fuel for their boats,” said Dana Crick, Regional Vice President of Operations.
“We welcome the many shoppers that have frequented our stores over years in Gun Barrel City and we are proud to be able to provide this new location that will meet their needs with delicious food options as well as the everyday products and services our customers have come to expect.”
CEFCO operates over 200 locations in six states.
