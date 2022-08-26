Cedar Lake Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center celebrated 55 years of providing loving, skilled care to senior citizens in the area Aug. 16. Cedar Lake Nursing Home, the last “mom-and-pop” nursing home in Texas, offers skilled nursing, long-term care, palliative care, and respite care.
The Humble family purchased the facility from Dr. Joe Rosenbloom and this family-owned-and-operated facility has remained in the Humble family since then. Loretta and Doug Humble, Jr. raised their three children with a focus on the place they cared so much about and these children currently oversee daily operations at Cedar Lake.
Over the years, the grounds have been expanded to bring in state-of-the-art technology and it employs more licensed therapists than UT Health Athens. With 90 beds, a staff of over 100, and managers on-call 24 hours, their goal is putting their golden years residents at top priority.
The 55-year celebration included a combined gathering of the Chamber of Commerces from Athens and Cedar Creek Lake Area. Both enjoyed the event and look forward to more joint celebrations in the future.
There were lots of people in attendance to enjoy the beautiful spread of food that was put together, but with current COVID restrictions at Cedar Lake, everyone had to stay outside and the time of fellowship was cut short by the heat.
In the Athens Chamber of Commerce photo, Beau Humble can be seen holding the thank you sign and in the photo from years ago featured in the paper, the small boy in front is also Beau. He is photographed with Loretta and Doug Humble, Jr. as well as others who were attending a ground-breaking of the facility expansion.
Many generations of Humbles enjoy working together. Shanna Merrill, Human Resource Manager, is the daughter of Sonny Humble, Administrator. Merrill has worked at Cedar Lake for decades and when her daughter was born, she would bring her to work with her. Now, her daughter, Shaylea Boles, helps out in positions such as door monitor while home on summer break.
Many staff have been with Cedar Lake for long periods of time, including Teresa Lynch, Environmental Services Supervisor, who won Outstanding Team Member of the Month in March 2022. She has been with the facility for 15 years and is well known for helping everywhere and for her favorite saying, “True story.”
Mary Jo Barrett-Spivey, Administrator, recalls 14 years of names and faces of clients who have been very loved including some who have spent their last days with them and many who waved goodbye as they headed home after coming in for rehab.
During the past 26 years, Barrett-Spivey has worked in post-acute care, hospitals, home healthcare and hospice and she said there is not a more challenging or rewarding place than post acute care.
“It is hard work and both gratifying and heartbreaking.”
She said she understands that a personal human touch is important and hands out her personal cell phone number as do many of the top managers at Cedar Lake.
There are also many residents who have been living in the community for a long time, including William “Bill” Weldon, who sits on the outside deck at Cedar Lake Nursing Home often. He has been with them for 21 years since he and his wife, Rachel, moved in. He says his greatest joy in life was being married to Rachel and these days he stays busy visiting with friends and enjoying his home.
Cedar Lake Nursing Home offers many comforts and opportunities for its residents. There is a lively activities program which includes outings, parties, exercise groups, a large library, beauty parlor, and more.
Cedar Lake Nursing Home is located at 1611 W. Royall Blvd. Malakoff and can be reached at 903-489-1702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.