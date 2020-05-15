May meeting has been moved to June 25th!
We are coming up from the recent events however, we still have a little ways to go until we are back into full swing. Each of you have done your part and we are so grateful for all you have done to help out your neighbor and community during these past months. These are certainly difficult times and yet, we as a community have learned a great deal. There are varied opinions as to restrictions, liberties, and rights, but that is not where we want to go right now. Basic fact is that until June 2, 2020, we will still have limitations of 25% occupancy and considering that our meetings are held at a location which is bound by those rules, your executive board, considering all options, has voted to delay our start up until our June meeting.
Good news: Bunnie Pounds has graciously adjusted her schedule and will be our speaker for the June 25th meeting.
Please direct any comments or concerns to us and we will do our best to answer them. Thank you, again for understanding and for working with us during these trying times.
God bless America!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.