The Cedar Creek Republican Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday Jan. 27 at Vetoni's Italian Restaurant in Gun Barrel City. The business meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Guest speakers include HD10 Representative Brian Harrison, who will give an update of what is going on in Austin from his perspective since his election. A Q&A session will be provided.
There are three contested races in Henderson County on the Primary Ballot March 1. They are Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 and 5 and Republican Chair.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 incumbent Kevin Pollack and candidate for Pct. 5 Tanya Estes Norris will be presenting their platforms. A Q&A session will be provided for candidates at the end of the meeting.
Jamie Fawns, Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 candidate and candidate for Pct. 5 Stacey Norman will be speaking at the Feb. 24 meeting.
Their Community Outreach will be for a no-kill shelter, so guests are encouraged to bring pet supplies, especially bleach, laundry detergent, hand warmers and dog treats.
