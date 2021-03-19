The Cedar Creek Opry will host its monthly jam from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at 9692 State Highway 198 in Payne Springs.
Tickets are $8 for 13 and over with children, with ages 6 to 12 $5 and those under 6 get in free. Tickets and snacks are cash only and entertainers work for tips.
"It's going to be a good one!" stated Janie Carter, event coordinator.
This month will feature Linda Stone, Roger Bridger, Sheri Booth, Mark Tex Crandall, Gina Ivy, Otis Willis, Louisiana Flash, Jennifer Sides and Blind Uncle Keith.
