Santa is coming! Santa is coming! Best Friends of The Library at Cedar Creek Lake will host the 22nd Annual Breakfast with Santa, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, outside the library in Seven Points.
Best Friends are partnering with Dairy Queen to provide a special experience for everyone. Santa will arrive at The Library parking lot at 9 a.m. on a firetruck. The Seven Points VFD is generously providing Santa with a ride to the event. Santa is looking forward to the ride and to have his photo taken with everyone.
Each child will receive a gift bag with a special book, craft supplies and sweet treats. Also, in your gift bag will be a free “Santa Breakfast” coupon and ice cream cone coupon from Dairy Queen in Seven Points. The breakfast coupons are good for seven days starting Saturday.
The Best Friends and Dairy Queen are excited to provide this unique visit with Santa free of charge. Plan now to attend Breakfast with Santa, and don’t forget, you don’t have to be a child to enjoy Breakfast with Santa, just a child at heart!
For more information please call The Library at 903-432-4185 or visit cedarcreeklibrary.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.