Rose-Mary Rumbley, 90 can tell a story. Rumbley, one of the most sought after speakers in North Texas, was speaker at the Tuesday's meeting of the Cedar Creek Lake Women's Club.
"Whether the story is about herself, her beloved late husband, her dear mother or a local legend of Dallas Dr. Rumbley can tell a story," said Barbara Turner, First Vice President of the CCLWC.
She has been a speaker at the CCLWC each year for 40 years, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.
Rumbley is a Dallas native, her roots go way back. Her grandfather opened the West End Bakery on Main Street in 1884.
In addition to being an author and speaker she is a stage and screen actor. She doesn't have a resume or website. She doesn't need them.
At Tuesday's meeting she reviewed three books in a way only Rose-Mary Rumbley can do, with comedy and knowledge.
Next club meeting is Dec. 21 with guest speaker Jackie Payne a retired school teacher with a lifelong profession as a musician. Payne performs at senior centers, retirement communities, churches, clubs and a variety of other venues. Her program is titled "Stories Behind the Greatest Hit of Christmas." The program starts at 11 a.m. at Cedar Creek Country Club. Lunch served at noon. Cost is $15, which includes tip.
