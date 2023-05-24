The Cedar Creek Lake Literary Club hosted its May 9, in the Cedar Creek Library. The theme for decorations and refreshments was something new.
A check for $1,080.02 was presented to Sondra Price by Pam Dalton. This was the result of the fund raising efforts over the last twelve months by the Literary Club, on behalf of the Cedar Creek Library.
The Club had an encore performance by Angela Cade and Rayburn Turner, who sang favorite songs of the 50’s and 60’s, plus some country & Western music. There was plenty of toe-tapping and mouthing of the words to old, familiar songs.
At its last meeting, the Club voted in its new officers for the next twelve months. Those officers were installed with a delightful program by the irrepressible Rosalie Randall. The new officers are Cherry Ringley (president), Lisa Alexander (first vice-president and program arranger), Richard Browne (second vice-president and membership chair), Lark Hughes (secretary), and Marcy Beleele (treasurer).
The Literary Club Board wished to recognize the exceptional devotion to the Club by Kat Knapp who served as president for three years, rather than the usual two. The COVID pandemic prevented convening a regular meeting to elect a new president, so she agreed to stay on past the usual two-year limit. As a token of our appreciation, a potted plant was presented to Kat Knapp by the incoming president, Cherry Ringley.
Colorful refreshments were provided Hospitality Group, chaired this month by Gerri Shaw.
The Literary Club will now take its traditional summer hiatus. The next meeting of the Literary Club will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 12, in the Cedar Creek Library.
