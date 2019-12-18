The Cedar Creek Lake Literary Club met Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the Community Room at the Cedar Creek Lake Library. Suzanne Fife read an inspiring true story about a man playing Santa who, one evening, miraculously never ran out of presents for poor children, even when his bag appeared empty.
The members were thoroughly entertained by the Mabank High School group known as Panther Edition.
Directed by Catherine Lindsey, the members of Panther Edition performed songs and dances in the spirit of the holiday season, and Christmas in particular.
The next presentation will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, with Katherine Brown speaking on “The Jobs and Joys of Being an Author.”
