Celebrate Lake Life with a day of fun starting from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Cedar Creek Brewery. Admission is free and all proceeds raised go to local non-profits.
There will be over more than 60 vendors, food by Plowboys Cafe, raffles, kids activities and live local music.
The event is sponsored by Elder Dodge, Wave Armor of Texas, Lone Star Marina, Lakeside Animal Clinic and Cedar Creek Lake Parrot Head Club.
