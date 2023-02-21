Residents of the Cedar Creek Lake Area spent time Feb. 14, in Austin hearing from their legislators, members of state agencies, and networking with other community members. To commemorate the day, the Texas House approved House Resolution 212 recognizing Feb. 14, 2023 as ‘Cedar Creek Lake Day.’
Cedar Creek Lake Day recognized in Austin
