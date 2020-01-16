editor's pick featured Cedar Creek Domino Club Courtesy photo Jan 16, 2020 7 hrs ago The Cedar Creek Domino Club 42 tournament winners for Wednesday, Jan. 15 are Ben Weiler, first place; Nelda Burney, second place; Then Edie and Stan Featherston tied for third place Tags Domino Club Nelda Burney Cedar Creek Place Sport Ben Weiler Stan Featherston Winner Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries CHAPMAN, Oakley BROOKS, Earl WRIGHT, Bill BAUGH, Ronald SANDERS, Richard Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAthens Boy Scout trailer stolenHenderson County Sheriff investigates death of Tool man found deadEarly man leads area pursuitSanders remembered as public servantFood stamp changes aheadGun Barrel police assist Mabank, USPSAircraft lands on rural highwayCharges added after suspect brings drugs into jailK-9 captures one, deputies arrests two more for stolen car, drugsDrug offenses lead to indictments Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
