Renown book reviewer Nella Phillips (center) was the guest speaker at the monthly meeting on Feb. 25 of the Cedar Creek Lake Women's Club. She reviewed the book Hank & Jim. The story of the lives of Henry Fonda and James Stewart. Storyteller Sharon Lucky will be the speaker at the March 24 meeting. Also pictured are club member Barbara Turner (left) and club president Hyta Sims.

