One of the great things about the meetings of the Cedar Creek Amateur (ham) Radio Club is you rarely leave the gathering without learning something new. The next meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 12 has the added feature of being the inaugural meeting at a new location. And not just any place, but the Emergency Operations Center of Gun Barrel City.
It is located inside the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, which is one very long block behind the Dairy Queen on Hwy 334 in Gun Barrel City. Many people become ham radio operators because of the ability to back up first responders. So in any emergency, the club is right where any of the action is happening.
Meetings cover a range of topics from how to talk to the world with just a walkie-talkie to how to erect an antenna. The topics are literally endless with ham radio. The hobby is involved with satellite operations, digital, Internet and almost any aspect of technology. So if any of that interests you perhaps you should attend a meeting. They are held the second Saturday of every month at 10 AM.
The Cedar Creek ARC has over fifty members from the tri-county area. It maintains a VHF and UHF repeater system that provides hand-held radio coverage to hams in the lake area, and mobile and base coverage throughout the three counties. CCARC participates in the National Weather Service SKYWARN program and the Amateur Radio Emergency Service. The club also provides guidance and information to those wishing to join the ranks of Amateur "ham" Radio. There no longer is a requirement or test for Morse code. For more information visit
