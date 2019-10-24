Colleen Boudreaux was the guest speaker at the Tuesday Cedar Creek Lake Women's Club meeting at Cedar Creek Country Club.
Boudreaux told the story of One Summer: America, 1927 a historical book written by Bill Bryson. Bryson tells the history of the summer of 1927.
Boudreaux a literary reviewer works for various book clubs and organizations through Texas and Oklahoma. Her presentations include both fiction and non-fictions with emphasis on award-winning authors.
One Summer: America, 1927 focuses on focuses on various key events of that summer as lenses through which to view American life. Some of the events Boudreaux covered were Charles Lindbergh transatlantic flight, Babe Ruth and the 1927 New York Yankees, the presidency of Calvin Coolidge.
One of the themes Boudreaux included was the contrast between the Roaring Twenties and the looming Great Depression.
Boudreaux interest in speech and drama began while she was in junior high school in Sherman, where she began writing, directing and acting in school plays and programs. She continued to perform in high school in numerous plays and speech tournaments. She eventually graduated from Southern Methodist University with a double major in speech and theater and in English.
She served as a tour director for Kaleidoscope Tours in Dallas for twenty-five years and conduct the training sessions for newly-hired guides. She currently serves on the board of the Dallas Professional Book Reviewer Association.
The Women's Club Program Chair Barbara Turner told members the November meeting will host club favorite speaker Rose Mary Rumbley.
According to the Dallas Observer Rumbley is a rock star among Dallas' senior set. Her lively speeches and informative neighborhood history tours are sellouts months in advance. Her knowledge about all things Dallas is spectacular.
The Women's Club of Cedar Creek Lake will meet at the Cedar Creek Country Club Tuesday, Nov. 26. Program starts at 11 a.m. with lunch served at noon. Anyone interested in joining the women's club or attending a meeting contact Kathleen Knapp at 713-829-0382. Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each Month from September-May. Doors open at 10 a.m. for Meet and Greet. RSVP is required.
