The Cedar Creek Lake Literary Club held its first meeting of the new season on September 10th at 10:00 a.m. in the Community Room at the Cedar Creek Lake Library. Halloween was the theme of the day. The members heard Gary Vawter speak on his book “Rose: A Young Girl's Grit and Grace During World War II.” This book told of the trying times for Rose, a young Austrian girl living in Vienna at the time of the Nazi occupation in 1938. She was a keen observer of the effort to rid the nation of Jews, which included her best friend.
When Rose’s uncle tried to feed Jews in hiding, eight-year-old Rose was arrested by the Gestapo and interrogated about these activities. When she refused to cooperate fully, they brutally broke her legs and threw her out into the snow in front of Gestapo headquarters. This story was a very moving presentation. Despite her many trials, Rose survived and moved to America, passing away only a few months ago.
The upcoming Bridge Tournament on October 24 was brought up. Members were encouraged to volunteer. This semiannual effort has brought in over $70,000 for the Cedar Creek Library to date.
