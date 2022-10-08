Trinity Valley Community College participated in the 2022 Tulsa State Fair Livestock Show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team competed in the Open Charolais Cattle show Oct. 1.
The show was judged by Scott Bush, a six generation Angus purebred cattle breeder from Britton, South Dakota.
Six members of the TVCC Beef Cattle Show Team competed at the Tulsa State Fair, each doing an outstanding job fitting and showing the college’s cattle.
Awards received this year include:
TVCC MS DONNA 2220 P
Shown by Cheyenne Delong, Whitney, Texas
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
Award: 3rd place in class.
TVCC MS ANGELICA 2208
Shown by Presley Griffith, Alto, Texas
Class: Junior Heifer Calves
Award: 2nd place in class.
TVCC MS LILY 2163 P
Shown by Kade Bailey, Teague, Texas
Class: Winter Heifer Calves
Award: 1st place in class, Reserve Senior Calf Champion Female.
TVCC MS KELLEY 2105 P
Shown by Trailbe Goff, Troup, Texas
Class: Junior Yearling Heifers
Award: 2nd place in class, Reserve Senior Champion Female.
TVCC MS LINDSEY 2101 P
Shown by Brylea Ervin, Wichita Falls, Texas
Class: Junior Yearling Heifers
Award: 1st place in class, Senior Champion Female.
TVCC LEON 2225 P
Shown by Trailbe Goff, Troup, Texas
Class: Spring Bull Calves Award: 2nd place in class and Reserve Junior Champion Bull Calf.
TVCC IMPRESSIVE LINE 2205 P
Shown by Emily Bull, Beaumont, Texas
Class: Junior Bull Calves
Awards: 1st place in class.
TVCC ASSURANCE 2130 P
Shown by Kade Bailey, Teague, Texas
Class: Summer Yearling Bulls Award: 1st place in class, Intermediate Champion, Reserve Grand Champion Bull.
Group Classes
Breeders Herd, 1st place.
Group of Five Head, 1st place.
