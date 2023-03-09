At Midwest Cheer & Dance Competition’s SpiritFest held at Fiesta Texas last weeked in San Antonio, the Athens’ Category 5 Cheer & Empowerment Junior team took first place, won a bid to All-Star Cheerleading Worlds in Florida, and brought home another banner for their gym wall.
One of MCDA’s top goals is to showcase the talent of America’s cheerleaders and dancers for their fans and Coach Rachel Rachel Williams says “I couldn’t be more proud of these ladies and the Cat 5 crew!”
Coach Williams is also honored to have former Trinity Valley Community College cheer team members Taylor and Holden on her staff as tumbling coaches. All of the coaches at Category 5 are NCA All-American Award winners and hold National and World titles.
Category 5 is located at 314 N. Faulk Street and they will be forming new All-star teams in May, where all children make a team, after tryouts and placements. Ages four and older and beginner to experienced are welcome. They will also be hosting camps and clinics all summer and are always enrolling for tumbling classes. Contact 903-904-4438 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.