For cheerleaders and cheerleading fans of Athens, the wait is over this weekend, when Category 5 Cheer & Empowerment opens. This Saturday, June 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., stop by the new facility for the grand opening celebration and to sign up for all they have to offer.
Not only will Category 5 be offering All Star Cheer teams that compete all year round, but there will also be Exhibition Cheer teams that are only four month long seasons that teach the basics and introduction to competition.
They will also be offering summer cheer camps, cheer classes, tumbling classes, private lessons, team lessons, and choreography services with USASF Certified coaches and world class equipment.
Every visitor attending on Saturday will receive a door prize ticket and a chance to win a summer cheer camp scholarship, an all star partial scholarship, and Category 5 merchandise.
President and Head Coach, Rachel Williams, is no stranger to winning awards being a National Champion, 5 time National Qualifier, and All-American cheerleader herself, and she is ready to share her knowledge.
Williams was a Varsity and All Star Cheerleader, has six years of head coaching experience, choreography and judging experience, has led all star teams to qualify for Nationals, received team Finalist banners, and has had her athletes win Top All Star Individual awards. In addition, Williams is also the new Athens Varsity High School Cheerleaders coach.
The first Category 5 team actually formed earlier this year and they placed fourth in their division at a competition with 350 teams in Frisco, Texas in April. They had zero deductions, and judges commented, "Thank you for sharp motions and a clean routine!"
They have also performed locally within the last two months at the Henderson County Cops and Kids Picnic and the Old Fiddlers Reunion.
As a coach, Williams is excited to build champions and acknowledges, “the sky’s the limit.”
Category 5 will have a surprise reveal for all competitive cheer fans at the grand opening, so make sure you stop by between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 314 N. Faulk St. in Athens on Saturday or visit www.facebook.com/Category5CheerAndEmpowerment for more information on the program.
