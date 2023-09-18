9-12-23 United.jpg

Teri Caswell, right, was presented the Live United Humanitarian Award at the United Way of Henderson County's Great Gatsby Gala on Saturday evening. Pictured with one of the hosts for the evening and KLVQ The Sizzle's Stephanie Gade. Caswell is the Executive Director at Love in Action Homeless Ministry in Athens.

 Courtesy photo

