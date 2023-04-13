C.A.S.T for Kids Athens, presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 and is a free fishing event for children with special needs.
This is the first of what they hope to be an annual event that they describe will be a “joyful day of fishing that brings kids with special needs, their families, and community volunteers together for an explosion of fun and inspiration.”
Participants must be at least six years old and be pre-registered. Each child participating will receive a free fishing gear fun pack, which includes rod and reel, tackle box, event t-shirt, cap, and photo plaque.
The Athens Police Department will have a few officers interacting and supporting the children by helping them fish and joining them for lunch.
Fishing will begin at 9 a.m. followed by an awards ceremony around 11:30 a.m. Lunch, which will be hamburgers and hotdogs with cakes and desserts, will be provided by the local Texas Farm Bureau office.
There will be an awards ceremony where each participant will receive plaques, medals, and event bags to take home.
Singing entertainment will be provided by the Singing Cowboy participant, Dylan Tedder, who is also the grandson of Local Organizer Kathy Tedder. Dylan will be debuting an original Cast for Kids song at the Athens event.
For the last five years, he has entertained at the Lake Tyler event and the BK Ranch event. Dylan has also sung the National Anthem at the Cast for Kids Lufkin Fundraiser Event and was featured in BassMasters for this event.
The CAST for Kids Program is a public charity that was formed in 1991 to enrich the lives of children with special needs, support their families, and strengthen communities through fishing. The program has served over 130,000 children at 1,200 events nationwide and empowers families to celebrate their children making them feel valued and loved so they can overcome limitations.
These events are made possible through the cooperation of local coordinators, volunteers, and sponsors creating a rare and positive experience for special needs youth in this community.
Local main sponsors for the event include Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, Lew’s, and Flambeau Outdoors. Wal-Mart is the Silver sponsor for the event and Bronze sponsors include Lilly Enterprises, Bacon Chevrolet, Hunan Buffet, OTA Environmental Solutions, Texas Trust Credit Union, Nation’s Best Holdings, Kelly Harris Tires, Majestic Towing, Spencer’s Hardware, Brookshire’s, Elder Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, First State Bank of Athens, Steve Grant Real Estate, and Attorney Chris Tinsley.
Other sponsors include Nelson Propane, Star Donuts, Starbucks, Dairy Queen, Taco Bell, Whataburger, Ship Shop, and Julios.
For more information about the event that will take place at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens, contact Kathy Tedder at katherinetedder@aol.com and 817-456-4394. To register for the event, visit www.castforkids.org/event/athens.
