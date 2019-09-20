Have you seen our name and wondered, “What does CASA stand for?” We stand for children in need as Court Appointed Special Advocates, and we need you! Our next training session begins on October 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM in our Jacksonville CASA office and will be followed by session two on October 25 from 9:00 to 2:00 in our Athens office. The final session will occur on November 1, 2019, with time and location to be determined.
We are a nonprofit organization which serves Anderson, Cherokee and Henderson counties.
“CASA recruits, screens and trains volunteers to speak in court for the best interests of abused and neglected children,” executive director Emily Heglund said. “These children find themselves thrust into foster care through no fault of their own. Our volunteers are appointed to the children’s cases by local judges. They become officers of the court.”
In 2018, CASA of Trinity Valley volunteers and staff advocated for 858 children in the organization’s three-county service area.
“This is remarkable because we serve a very rural area,” Heglund said. “Approximately 77 percent of our children have a CASA volunteer, and the rest are served by staff. We want to close that gap! If you’ve ever thought about volunteering, I hope you’ll contact us and let us answer your questions.”
Advocates must be at least 21 years old and able to pass criminal and CPS background checks.
The volunteer application is available online at www.casaoftv.org. If you’re interested but unable to attend, please contact Casework Supervisor/Trainer Penny LaPlant at 903-286-5554 or at casapenny@casaoftv.org.
