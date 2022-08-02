CASA of Trinity Valley is seeking more volunteers to advocate for the best interest of children in foster care in east Texas. CASA of Trinity Valley serves all children who enter the foster care system in Henderson, Anderson and Cherokee counties.
“We want every child involved in the child welfare system to have an advocate by their side while they go through such an uncertain time in their lives,” said Keith Loper, Executive Director of CASA of Trinity Valley. “We are always in need of more volunteers from the community to serve these children and their families.”
CASA volunteers are people from all walks of life who are specially trained and then appointed by judges to speak up for children in the foster care system. They advocate for the child in court, school and other settings and get to know the important people involved in the child’s life in order to make informed recommendations for their care.
CASA volunteers seek for children to be reunified with their parents whenever safe and possible. When reunification is not an option, they may advocate for the child to live with another relative or family friend or be placed in an adoptive home. In all cases, CASA volunteers are steadfast, consistent presences for the children they serve, making sure they are safe and have the resources and connections they need to grow and thrive.
To become a CASA volunteer, you must be over 21 years of age, pass a criminal background check and complete volunteer training. To apply to become a volunteer, visit www.casaoftv.org or call 903-675-7070.
