The nonprofit, which serves Anderson, Cherokee and Henderson counties, has an urgent need for volunteers to join up and advocate for children in our community. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
“CASA recruits, screens and trains volunteers to speak in court for the best interests of abused and neglected children,” stated Emily Heglund, executive director. “These children find themselves thrust into foster care through no fault of their own, and they deserve to have an adult they can trust to represent them. Our volunteers are there to help ensure that every child finds a safe, permanent home.”
In 2020, CASA of Trinity Valley volunteers and staff advocated for 796 children in the organization’s three-county service area.
“This is remarkable because we serve a very rural area,” Heglund stated. “Approximately 75 percent of our children have a CASA volunteer, and the rest are served by staff. We want to close that gap! If you’ve ever thought about volunteering, I hope you’ll give us a call and let us answer your questions.”
Volunteer training traditionally consists of 3 in-person sessions and a few hours of online classes done from home. In light of the current COVID-19 recommended precautions, CASA also offers remote training online via Zoom. CASA volunteers give about eight to 10 hours per month on each of their cases. Advocates must be at least 21 years old and able to pass criminal and CPS background checks.
The volunteer application is available online at www.casaoftv.org. For more information, contact Penny LaPlant at 903-675-7070 or casapenny@casaoftv.org.
