Helping children while shopping from the safety of your home is on the agenda for the upcoming online CASA Couture Charity Auction beginning Monday, Aug. 17.
“Each year we hold our annual spring fundraiser in April, which is also National Child Abuse Prevention Month,” said Emily Heglund, executive director of CASA of Trinity Valley. “This is the first year we haven’t been able to hold our spring event, due to the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other non-profit organizations, we are trying to approach our fundraising from a new perspective—online. Though our physical event has been cancelled, the goals of our online auction are the same: to raise awareness of our organization and to raise funds to support CASA.”
The auction begins at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 and ends at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Participants will have a chance to bid on 11 luxury purses – from such brands as Coach, Kate Spade and Brighton. All proceeds from the auction will benefit CASA of Trinity Valley and the children it serves.
“We sincerely hope that our supporters who were excited to attend our event will take advantage of this opportunity to support CASA from the comfort of their own homes. We are extremely grateful to all of our sponsors for their generosity and understanding with regards to our cancelled event. When we offered to return their sponsorship fees, every one of them refused and expressed their desire to allow us to keep their contributions in support of our organization. We could not ask for a more generous outpouring of support from our community,” Heglund said.
During this pandemic, CASA of Trinity Valley volunteers have remained active and engaged in remote courtroom advocacy, phone and video visits with the children and their caretakers, and working to make certain all of the children in Anderson, Cherokee and Henderson counties have a voice in court as they navigate the child welfare system.
“Our amazing volunteers have stepped up to every challenge they’ve encountered during this pandemic,” Heglund said. “Without them, we simply could not do this important work of shepherding our children in foster care toward safe, permanent homes.”
For more information on becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, visit www.casaoftv.org.
