The descendants of Solomon Young Carter received a certificate today at the Van Zandt County Library of Genealogy and Local History to recognize their ancestor as an Early Settler of the Free State of Van Zandt.
Each one took a turn reading the speech that Solomon gave at a reunion of Early Settlers. Lots of memories and laughter occurred as the cousins shared family stories handed down over the years.
The Carter family came to Van Zandt County and have remained here. Their family reunion is scheduled in October. What a fun time that will be!
Early Settlers of the Free State of Van Zandt (1845-1870) resided in, pioneered, settled or were buried in Van Zandt County by or before 1870.
For more information, please contact Carrie Woolverton, honeycrek2@aol.com.
