Carter BloodCare Southern Region announced Stephanie Gade of The Sizzle radio show and the Athens Methodist Church as award winners during its Donor Achievement Banquet last week in Tyler.
Gade was named as the 2022 Community Champion for all she does to help promote blood drives in the Athens area. The Sizzle promotes all things local with informative, and often hilarious interviews and great music, weekday mornings on FM 94.5.
The Athens Methodist Church was also recognized for their willingness to host a location for the Carter bus to set up blood drives. The Carter bus was even at the Methodist Church for the entire Kiwanis Pancake Day on Tuesday.
The people of Athens tend to be responsive when asked to donate, but Carter BloodCare is always in need of more donations, especially the universal O negative type.
Their next mobile drives in Athens will be on March 14 at Prosperity Bank and March 15 at CHRISTUS-Trinity Clinic.
