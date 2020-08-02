Pastor Ed Fisher, of Malakoff United Methodist Church, will hold a revival at Carroll Springs UMC at CR 4600 in Athens. The revival will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 through Wednesday, Aug. 5. Following each nightly revival a dinner will follow.
Carroll Springs United Methodist Church to host revival
- From Staff Reports
-
-
