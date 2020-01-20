The Athens Municipal Water Authority Board of Directors appointed Mark Carroll to its membership on Friday, filling a recent vacancy.
Carroll will take the seat left by Milburn Chaney when he was sworn in as the interim Henderson County Precinct 4 Commissioner. Chaney had served in the position after being selected by Athens voters in May 2016. The unexpired term expires in May. Carroll has filed for the May 2 general election, to run for a full four-year term.
According to AMWA, Carroll purchased his home in Athens in 2014. He resides at Lake Athens, in one of the two subdivisions on Lake Athens that are also in the city limits.. Carroll is active in the community of Athens and serves as the chairman of the Athens Planning and Zoning Commission.
Carroll was sworn in by Authority Office Manager Beth McConnell at AMWA headquarters.
