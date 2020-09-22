In honor of National Assisted Living Week, Mayor Monte Montgomery presented a declaration to Oak Wood Place Senior Living Friday.
“Residents of assisted living communities are active members of the larger community, offering their knowledge, life experiences and involvement,” Montgomery said. “Their past contributions continue to be a vital part of Athens’ rich history; and their ongoing participation deepens our city’s identity. I am your mayor, and Athens is your city.”
He encouraged them to call with any concerns or suggestions they have regarding Athens.
Montgomery’s mother was a resident at Oak Wood, and according to Montgomery she loved it every day.
Residents gathered to hear the Mayor speak and held red balloons. Owner Blake Daniels said the balloons were red because caring is a matter of the heart. Out of respect for the environment and wildlife, the balloons were not released.
“Caring is love and kindness, which is something I hope all of my employees are showing you,” said Blake Daniels, owner of Oak Wood Place Senior Living. “My staff works very hard to make sure you get what you need, and I hope you will extend a little extra care to them as well.”
Oak Wood is one of the only facilities that allows pets. The animals have been a huge morale booster for residents who have been otherwise cut off from the outside world in an effort to prevent COVID-19 from entering the facility. Daniels said the residents and their pets make a positive difference at Oak Wood.
“We care about you and your animals,” Daniels said.
Oak Wood has thus far been able to avoid a single case of the virus and the facility was recently able to allow visitors for the first time in months.
“I urge all citizens to virtually visit or call a loved one, family member or friend residing in any care setting and offer a kind word and spend time offering continued love and support,” Montgomery stated.
Assisted living is a critical long-term care option for older adults and individuals that provides choice, dignity and independence. In many facilities, residents have their own space and function independently, own vehicles, have pets and venture out.
Assisted living facilities can be a source of companionship and socialization while offering assistance with day-to-day activities.
