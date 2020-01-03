Home Instead Senior Care is proud to announce Macy Smith as its Caregiver of the Month. Macy is passionate about enhancing the lives of seniors in our area. She brings smiles, love and compassion to her clients.
Patsy Sue Ellis born May 3,1943 passed away at her home in Chandler Tx 12/31/2019 at 4:18pm. She is preceded in death by her son Troy Larson and Husband James J Ellis. Beloved Mother and Grandmother, she is survived by her 2 daughters Monica Lynn Speer and Tonia Lanette Speer. Grandchildren …
