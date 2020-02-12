The Second Annual Athens High School Career & Technical Education Expo is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The community at large is encouraged to tour the campus's vocational education facilities, watch demonstrations, interact with students and teachers, and learn more about the many wonderful programs at the high school. Park on the home side of Bruce Field and enter at the courtyard across from the home entrance to Bruce Field. Pictured from last year is then-senior Gerardo Jimenez as he works on constructing fenders for his trailer project.
Career Tech Expo Thursday
- By Toni Garrard Clay AISD
