Trinity Valley Community College Coach Sherad Poteeet hopes his second year at the helm will bring a return to the conference playoffs after a near miss in 2018.
The Southwest Junior College Football Conference season prelude was held at Garden Valley Country Club in Lindale for the 12th straight year.
"I think last year was a great example of just how tough our conference is," Poteete said. "I think, going into the last two weeks, depending on who beat who, there were eight teams fighting for a playoff spot.
Poteete is one of several new coaches to claim spots in the conference over the past two years. His Cards were 4 and 5 a year ago and in the running for the playoffs until they dropped decisions to Kilgore and Navarro to close the season.
Poteete was promoted to head coach last year after Brad Smiley departed following 11 seasons, leaving as the winningest coach in school history. Poteete was offensive coordinator under Smiley. A role he also filled at Southeast Missouri State.
Poteete said he, like the coaches present from the other conference schools, were going to have to depend on players who haven't done anything yet. Many are freshmen or sophomores who saw little playing time a year ago.
"I think we've had to sit down and re-write a few things because you never know who might show up in August," Poteete said.
The support he gets from the college from President Jerry King on down makes it easy for him to go to work every day, Poteete said.
"Whenever I'm at the administration building on campus, whether it's upstairs or downstairs, we've got nothing but people helping Trinity Valley, in all sports, all athletics, everything we do, be the best that we can be," Poteete said.
The Cards open at home on August 31 against New Mexico Military Institute. The school, where Dallas Cowboys great Roger Staubach began his career in the early 60s, joined the conference in 2016.
The Cards host seven of their nine opponents this year, leaving Athens for trips to Blinn on September 21 and Navarro on October 26.
The Cards are picked in the middle of the pack for the eight team conference.
The pre-season rankings are:
1. Blinn
2. Kilgore
3. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
4. Tyler
5. TVCC
6. Navarro
7. Cisco
8. New Mexico Military Institute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.