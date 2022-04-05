Softball.TIF

The Cardinals made short work of Southwestern Assemblies of God University Monday afternoon at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park. In a pair of five-inning non-conference wins, they prevailed 10-1 and 8-0.

The sweep improved the Cardinals to 16-26 on the season. They are scheduled to return to Region XIV Conference action Wednesday at Navarro. Action begins at 1 p.m.

In Game 1, the Cardinals had 12 hits. Kaitlyn Corn led the way, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple. She drove in two runs.

Rawnie Weststrate went 2-for-3 with a home run.

Morgan Brandon also had two hits.

Weststrate and Hannah Pacheco combined for a one-hitter in the circle with eight strikeouts.

Game 2 saw Alondra Vasquez slam a home run and Karlie Cook, Corn and Weststrate each slap a double.

Corn went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Pacheco picked up the win in the circle with four strikeouts.

The Cardinals are scheduled to be at home again Saturday against Northeast Texas. Action begins at 1 p.m.

