The 12th-seeded Cardinals came up short in an incredible comeback effort in the second half Thursday afternoon against fourth-seeded Lamar State-PA in the Region XIV Tournament quarterfinals.
With 18:34 left in the game, they trailed by 19. Seventeen minutes later they had pulled within two. But that’s as close as they would come in a 70-64 loss.
The loss saw the Cardinals end the season at 13-17. Lamar State-PA upped its record to 20-11 heading into the semifinals against top-seeded Kilgore tonight at 6.
The Cardinals mounted their comeback with just under 16 minutes left in the game. The Cardinals had the deficit at four, 56-52, by the 7:31 mark.
MJ Leslie got hot from three-point range and Jakevion Buckley began dissecting the LSPA defense. Leslie, who had three points in the first half, finished with 15, all on three-pointers. Buckley led the Cardinals with 18.
Quevian Adger also scored in double digits for the Cardinals with 14. Adger also pulled down 16 rebounds.
The Cardinals had 11 three-pointers.
Lamar State-PA was up 37-21 at the half.
