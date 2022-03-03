The Cardinals (13-16) resume action in the Region XIV Tournament today at 3 p.m. against Lamar State-PA (19-11) in the quarterfinals.
The 12th-seeded Cardinals opened the tournament Tuesday with a 79-63 upset of fifth-seeded Navarro. Lamar State-PA, the No. 4 seed, had a bye in the opening round.
Lamar State-PA was an 87-85 winner against the short-handed Cardinals in early January.
Today’s winner moves on to the semifinals Friday at 6 p.m.
Here is the link to watch today’s game: https://livestream.com/jacksonvillecollege/bbtournament
