The Cardinal softball team is scheduled to play at home today in doubleheader action against 20th-ranked Bossier Parish. Game 1 is set to begin at 3 p.m. at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park.
The Cardinals, who have won six of their last eight outings, are 14-22 on the year and 3-5 in Region XIV Conference.
Bossier Parish is 19-7 overall and is riding a six-game win streak. The Cavaliers are 7-1 in conference.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be on the road Saturday, going to Paris.
