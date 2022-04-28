Rawnie Weststrate slammed a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon to lift the Cardinals to a 4-3 Region XIV Conference upset of No. 18-ranked Bossier Parish.
The Cardinals used a 10-hit attack and a solid performance by Morgan Brandon in the circle to upend Bossier Parish, the conference leader. Brandon went the distance, scattering five hits and striking out five.
The win gave the Cardinals a split on the afternoon. They dropped a 1-0 decision in Game 1 in an eight-inning contest.
The split left the Cardinals with a 20-34 season record going into their season-ending doubleheader Saturday at home against Paris. The Cardinals are 7-15 in conference play.
Alondra Vasquez led the Cardinals at the plate in their upset effort. She went 3-for-4 with a double.
Karlie Cook and Weststrate also had multiple hits, both going 2-for-3. Cook had a double and Weststrate the game-winning homer.
Kaitlyn Corn also had a home run for the Cardinals.
In the Game 1 loss, the Cardinals managed just two hits, getting singles from Brandon and Vasquez.
Weststrate struck out eight in a route-going circle performance.
Bossier Parish is 34-10 overall and 16-2 in conference.
Saturday’s twinbill against Paris begins at 1 p.m. at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.