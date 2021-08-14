The Cardinal softball team was busy last week giving back to the community, participating in the Love Athens Week project, which was sponsored by the City of Athens.
“It was a great week working alongside and making new friends,” said Cardinal co-head softball coach Kathleen Rodriguez. “We enjoyed meeting people from the community and learning lessons about the history of Athens.”
Among the tasks the Cardinals assisted with were:
· Installing a safety rail on a citizen’s home
· Picking up trash along streets in the city
· Painting the Community Center building on the former Fisher High School campus and learning of its history
“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in this special project of the City of Athens,” Rodriguez said. “It is very important our student-athletes understand the importance of giving back to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.