Scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cardinal softball team secured a 5-4 win in its season finale Saturday afternoon at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park. The Cardinals slipped past regional tournament-bound Paris to salvage a split in the season’s final doubleheader. Paris was a 2-0 winner in the first game.
The Cardinals, who won two of their last four games, ended the year 21-35. They were 8-16 in Region XIV Conference.
With the score tied 3-3 headed into the bottom of the sixth in Game 2, the Cardinals scored a run on an error and Karlie Cook single. Cook drove in Victoria Tilley, who had doubled.
Paris managed a run in the top of the seventh, but it was not enough.
Brandon Morgan went the distance in the circle, giving up six hits and striking out six.
The Cardinals had six hits, getting one each from Abigail Garcia, Hannah Pacheco, Kaitlyn Corn, Cook and Tilley. Like Tilley, Brandon and Garcia had a double.
In the first game, Paris accounted for all the scoring in the top of the opening inning.
The Cardinals managed three hits, two of which belonged to Alondra Vasquez. Corn had the other.
Rawnie Weststrate worked seven innings in the circle, surrendering three hits and fanning four.
Paris is now 33-13 and 14-8.
